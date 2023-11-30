Previous
Boots Eating by shesays
136 / 365

Boots Eating

Can you tell I love my feral cats? I sure do. This is Boots eating, and me catching a picture of him/her.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
Photo Details

