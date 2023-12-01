Previous
New Nativity Set
New Nativity Set

We finally bought a new nativity set, it is so beautiful. It did not come with a manger, but we hope to find one in the future.
1st December 2023

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
