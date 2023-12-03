Previous
Next
Her Favorite Spot by shesays
139 / 365

Her Favorite Spot

She loves sitting under the pencil Christmas tree. How cute is that?
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise