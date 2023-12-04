Sign up
Previous
140 / 365
It's My Birthday!
So the first flowers I received (there is a post about it), were sent accidentally, my husband did not pay for them. This is the flowers he paid to be sent to me. So I was very lucky and got two bouquets for my birthday.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Emily
@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2023
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
4th December 2023 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
birthday flowers
,
my birthday
