Previous
Next
Window Lights by shesays
142 / 365

Window Lights

Our window lights look pinkish, I think my phone camera picked it up like that. In person, it looks so much prettier. What a shame. See my handmade gnomes on the window :)
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise