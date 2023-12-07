Previous
Star Wars Christmas Paper by shesays
143 / 365

Star Wars Christmas Paper

I chose the Star Wars Christmas paper to wrap some of my husband's Christmas presents. I ran out, I will have to be on the lookout for more. Even though to be honest we have too much Christmas paper.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
