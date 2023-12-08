Previous
What A Sweet Expression by shesays
144 / 365

What A Sweet Expression

I love looking at Oreo, she/he has such a precious expression on her/his face all the time.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
40% complete

