Burning Wood by shesays
148 / 365

Burning Wood

My husband cut down some branches and took the opportunity to burn some. The smell of burning wood is nice.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
Photo Details

