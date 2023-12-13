Sign up
149 / 365
A Tree With A Face
Up close like this, you can see somewhat of a face, but from afar it looked like a face.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Emily
@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
Tags
tree
,
face
,
woods
,
creepy
