First Times - Petting by shesays
173 / 365

First Times - Petting

It was amazing. I knew Oreo was warming up to me. I spent 2-3 hours off and on petting this beautiful cat. I'm still unsure if it's a boy or girl. He/she moves around too much. Maybe tomorrow i can get a better look hehe. This made me so happy!
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
47% complete

