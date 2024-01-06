Sign up
173 / 365
First Times - Petting
It was amazing. I knew Oreo was warming up to me. I spent 2-3 hours off and on petting this beautiful cat. I'm still unsure if it's a boy or girl. He/she moves around too much. Maybe tomorrow i can get a better look hehe. This made me so happy!
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Emily
@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
Tags
cat
,
oreo
,
first time
,
furbaby
,
first times
,
friendly cat
,
petting a cat
