Out Clearing The Snow by shesays
174 / 365

Out Clearing The Snow

We only got about 2-3 inches of snow. My husband is clearing the driveway. I took a quick picture of him in action. I'm removing snow from the car.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
