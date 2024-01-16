Previous
Kitty Footsteps On Snow by shesays
Kitty Footsteps On Snow

You can see the kittys footprints on the snow. Aww, I am sure that was Oreo, he usually comes around from the front of the house and under the deck.
Emily

