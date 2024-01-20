Previous
Sweet Lily by shesays
Sweet Lily

I try to randomly photograph more often. She does shy away from the camera, but I am glad I captured her this time. She is such a beautiful girl. My little tortie girl.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

