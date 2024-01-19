Sign up
185 / 365
Mr. Momo
This is during the time my poor sweet ginger boy, Momo had an injured leg. He was limp and/or not walking on it. I was concerned he may have broken it.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Emily
@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
187
photos
2
followers
2
following
51% complete
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
Views
0
Album
2023
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
19th January 2024 2:02pm
Tags
feral cat
,
momo
,
furbaby
,
semi-feral cat
