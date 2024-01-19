Previous
Mr. Momo by shesays
Mr. Momo

This is during the time my poor sweet ginger boy, Momo had an injured leg. He was limp and/or not walking on it. I was concerned he may have broken it.
19th January 2024

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
