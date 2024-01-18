Sign up
184 / 365
Skechers
I got these shoes for a great price. I love the colors on the side of the shoes. They will be my summer shoes. I can't see myself wearing them in the winter and getting muddy or dirty.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Emily
@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
187
photos
2
followers
2
following
51% complete
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
Views
1
Album
2023
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
18th January 2024 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
sneakers
,
new shoes
,
skechers
,
summer shoes
