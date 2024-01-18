Previous
Skechers by shesays
184 / 365

Skechers

I got these shoes for a great price. I love the colors on the side of the shoes. They will be my summer shoes. I can't see myself wearing them in the winter and getting muddy or dirty.
18th January 2024

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
