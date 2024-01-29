Previous
Daisy and the puzzle by shesays
196 / 365

Daisy and the puzzle

Daisy is here trying to help, or at least she thinks she is. I think she wants my attention lol. Aww, of course, I gave it to her.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
