Boots has returned by shesays
Boots has returned

I hadn't seen Boots for about a month, and he started coming around again. It is always nice to see that pretty kitty.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
