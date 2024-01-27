Previous
Winter cat shelter
Winter cat shelter

We made a winter cat shelter and placed it under the deck, but not sure if the cat is using it. I hope so. I check via camera from time to time but don't see anyone go in. *fingers crossed*
Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
