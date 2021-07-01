Previous
Next
And relax! by shine365
63 / 365

And relax!

Celebrating N's final day at work and end to the stress. Champagne from Joe & Paula Bennett down at the beach. No great sunset and a chilly wind but still good to be there and mark the occasion
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Ruthie B

@shine365
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise