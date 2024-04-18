Previous
Next
Damsel de Nuits by shine365
306 / 365

Damsel de Nuits

Cute sculpture in Nuits-Saint-Georges on our way to a delicious beef bourginon at the cafe. This is the bourginon region with vineyards climbing up the hills all around. Nice little town.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Ruthie B

@shine365
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise