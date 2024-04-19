Previous
The mountains are calling and I must go! by shine365
307 / 365

The mountains are calling and I must go!

Heading to the Alps on smooth French roads. Wonderful panoramas. Long tunnels through them and into Italy. Lots of bridge repairs and roadworks on that side which is a hood thing after hearing of a bridge collapse killing 40 odd people!
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Ruthie B

@shine365
85% complete

