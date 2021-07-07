Previous
Breakfast doughnuts by shine365
66 / 365

Breakfast doughnuts

Finally found nice doughnuts just before leaving! Warm, small, crispy, fluffy - yum! Lucky to have several good breakfasts at 2 birds this week.
7th July 2021

Ruthie B

@shine365
