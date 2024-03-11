Previous
Daffy delight! by shine365
294 / 365

Daffy delight!

Broken flower stems in garden = prettiness in vase inside. Such vibrancy!
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Ruthie B

@shine365
80% complete

