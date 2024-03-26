Sign up
302 / 365
The hand of God on a side street
In Acomb- extraordinary! On little row of terraces. Drainpipe is an old one so must have painted behind it. How? Why? We shall never know - just be grateful!
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
Ruthie B
@shine365
302
photos
302
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-N986B
Taken
26th March 2024 11:44am
street
york
art
