The hand of God on a side street by shine365
302 / 365

The hand of God on a side street

In Acomb- extraordinary! On little row of terraces. Drainpipe is an old one so must have painted behind it. How? Why? We shall never know - just be grateful!
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Ruthie B

@shine365
