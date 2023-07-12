Buena Vista Irish Coffee

The Buena Vista claims to be the inventors of the Irish Coffee. We do not drink hard alcohol except for when we come to San Francisco, we try to get one of these. The restaurant/bar is at the start/end of the cable car line close to Ghirardelli Square. It is especially fun to watch the bartender make 20 or 30 of these at a time. You can see the glasses lined up there.