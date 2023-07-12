Buena Vista Irish Coffee

Previous
The Buena Vista claims to be the inventors of the Irish Coffee. We do not drink hard alcohol except for when we come to San Francisco, we try to get one of these. The restaurant/bar is at the start/end of the cable car line close to Ghirardelli Square. It is especially fun to watch the bartender make 20 or 30 of these at a time. You can see the glasses lined up there. SPECIAL REQUEST - if you have a good idea of what an abstract still life is, please create one and tag darkroom-stillabstract to help us understand.
Mags ace
I'll take one! =) Love the POV.
July 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks good
July 12th, 2023  
