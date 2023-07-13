Previous
Little house statue by shutterbug49
Photo 1647

Little house statue

This statue (the tree trunk is part of it) was near the spot where we entered Golden Gate Park. I couldn’t find any explanation about it.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
451% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
At least little hands can't damage this sweet house!
July 14th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Neat find and capture
July 14th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A little house so neatly created, ,very well places to be seen by all.
July 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise