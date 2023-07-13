Sign up
Previous
Photo 1647
Little house statue
This statue (the tree trunk is part of it) was near the spot where we entered Golden Gate Park. I couldn’t find any explanation about it.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
3
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th July 2023 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
At least little hands can't damage this sweet house!
July 14th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Neat find and capture
July 14th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A little house so neatly created, ,very well places to be seen by all.
July 14th, 2023
