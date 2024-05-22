Previous
More Veg Trays by shutterbug49
Photo 1961

More Veg Trays

The bottom one looks like roasted apricots to me, but it is actually tomatoes. The top is red peppers.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Elisa Smith ace
Yum roasted tommies, we are having these with some flathead tonight, yuuuummm.
May 23rd, 2024  
Darlene ace
Yum and cool picture. I’ve never had them this way. Where’d you get so many tomatoes?
May 23rd, 2024  
