Previous
Last Night’s Sunset by shutterbug49
Photo 1985

Last Night’s Sunset

Last night’s sunset was high enough in the sky that I could exclude the fences and houses. I loved the silhouette of the maple tree.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful colour and silhouette.
June 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise