Photo 1985
Last Night’s Sunset
Last night’s sunset was high enough in the sky that I could exclude the fences and houses. I loved the silhouette of the maple tree.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
Shutterbug
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful colour and silhouette.
June 15th, 2024
