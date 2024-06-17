Sign up
Previous
Photo 1987
Pacific Ocean
We had a long drive yesterday. We are spending a few days in Pacific Grove, CA. Taken in the evening before golden hour. The 25 mph wind and 50 deg F drove us back to our room. Today we will dress like we live here, instead of the Central Valley.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
3
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
16th June 2024 6:45pm
Privacy
Public
Wendy
ace
Stunningly beautiful fav.
June 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of this wonderful scene and layers. Fabulous textures and such a wild ocean, love the birds and light too.
June 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous especially when seen on a black background.
June 17th, 2024
