Ice Plant by shutterbug49
Photo 1994

Ice Plant

There is a lot of this along the coast. It grows so well in California that it is often seen along the freeways as well
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Kathy ace
Lovely color and texture
June 25th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
So vibrant!
June 25th, 2024  
