Previous
Photo 1993
Beach Meadow
This is a picture of the ground cover as we hiked along the Point Lobos State Reserve.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th June 2024 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely mix of colours.
June 23rd, 2024
Tia
ace
Beautiful muted tones. Such a wonderful sight.
June 23rd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Fascinating meadow with lovely pips of colour
June 23rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a very beautiful combination of small plants and colourful flowers. It's gorgeous
June 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely wild flowers
June 23rd, 2024
moni kozi
What a lovely variety of plants for a beach soil!!! Lovely sight
June 23rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Such beautiful colours!
June 23rd, 2024
