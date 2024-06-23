Previous
Beach Meadow by shutterbug49
Beach Meadow

This is a picture of the ground cover as we hiked along the Point Lobos State Reserve.
23rd June 2024

shutterbug49
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely mix of colours.
June 23rd, 2024  
Tia ace
Beautiful muted tones. Such a wonderful sight.
June 23rd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fascinating meadow with lovely pips of colour
June 23rd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a very beautiful combination of small plants and colourful flowers. It's gorgeous
June 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely wild flowers
June 23rd, 2024  
moni kozi
What a lovely variety of plants for a beach soil!!! Lovely sight
June 23rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Such beautiful colours!
June 23rd, 2024  
