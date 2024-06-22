Previous
California Salad Bowl by shutterbug49
Photo 1992

California Salad Bowl

As you come out of the golden foothills, you come to the salad bowl. There are many acres of salad greens, artichokes and strawberries or as you drive south you start to come to all the avocado and citrus trees.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
gloria jones ace
Neat leading lines
June 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a glorious sight of fresh green fields of summer produce - great pov and great leading lines ! fav
June 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great leading lines
June 23rd, 2024  
Barb ace
Amazing! Such abundance! Well-captured!
June 23rd, 2024  
