Sticky Monkey Flower by shutterbug49
Photo 1990

Sticky Monkey Flower

Yesterday we went on a hike around Elkhorn Slough. There was a lot of this plant blooming. It is sticky to the touch and is called sticky monkey flower. It didn’t say where the monkey part of the name came from.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

