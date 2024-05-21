Previous
Sunset Half and Half by shutterbug49
Photo 1960

Sunset Half and Half

This was taken a few nights ago for half and half.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
shutterbug49
Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning capture with wonderful light and colour, such a beautiful half and half.
May 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such wonderful half and half in many ways, earth & sky, light & dark( density) , Love how you have captured the light picking up the forest green to the fore of the image - fav
May 21st, 2024  
