Photo 1960
Sunset Half and Half
This was taken a few nights ago for half and half.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
2
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2330
photos
165
followers
68
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Diana
ace
Stunning capture with wonderful light and colour, such a beautiful half and half.
May 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such wonderful half and half in many ways, earth & sky, light & dark( density) , Love how you have captured the light picking up the forest green to the fore of the image - fav
May 21st, 2024
