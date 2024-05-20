Sign up
Previous
Photo 1959
Spring Vineyard
This is a view of Carneros vineyards from their tasting area.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful lines and spring greens
May 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a lovely area.
May 20th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful spring colors
May 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
