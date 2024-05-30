Previous
Dianthus on half and half by shutterbug49
Photo 1969

Dianthus on half and half

I’m still playing with masking and compositing. This one is a dianthus. It’s as big as a US quarter, a little more than 2 cm across.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Walks @ 7 ace
Most striking, well done!
May 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely done.
May 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty and vibrant !
May 30th, 2024  
Barb ace
Your lovely photo makes this blossom appear much larger than a US quarter!!
May 30th, 2024  
