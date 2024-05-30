Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1969
Dianthus on half and half
I’m still playing with masking and compositing. This one is a dianthus. It’s as big as a US quarter, a little more than 2 cm across.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2339
photos
165
followers
66
following
539% complete
View this month »
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Most striking, well done!
May 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely done.
May 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty and vibrant !
May 30th, 2024
Barb
ace
Your lovely photo makes this blossom appear much larger than a US quarter!!
May 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close