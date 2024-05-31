Sign up
Photo 1970
Red Columbine
I thought I would bookend my week with another columbine capture taken at our local nursery. Thanks very much to
@summerfield
for hosting this challenge each year.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
4
4
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Beverley
ace
What an amazing capture of a perfectly beautiful flower…
So stunning… love it!
May 31st, 2024
Barb
ace
I totally agree with
@beverley365
! Totally stunning!!!
May 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
You do these close ups so well Debbie, another stunner! Gorgeous colours, texture and details. This is my favourite so far.
May 31st, 2024
Kate
ace
I agree with
@ludwigsdiana
that this is another stunner
May 31st, 2024
So stunning… love it!