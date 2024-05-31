Previous
Red Columbine by shutterbug49
Red Columbine

I thought I would bookend my week with another columbine capture taken at our local nursery. Thanks very much to @summerfield for hosting this challenge each year.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Beverley ace
What an amazing capture of a perfectly beautiful flower…
So stunning… love it!
May 31st, 2024  
Barb ace
I totally agree with @beverley365! Totally stunning!!!
May 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
You do these close ups so well Debbie, another stunner! Gorgeous colours, texture and details. This is my favourite so far.
May 31st, 2024  
Kate ace
I agree with @ludwigsdiana that this is another stunner
May 31st, 2024  
