Inversion and Actual by shutterbug49
Inversion and Actual

Still playing with the background half and half, but this time used the same flower twice. I put another half and half on the @thedarkroom site today.
29th May 2024 29th May 24

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Catherine P
Superb focus and colours
May 29th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's always interesting to see what things like inversion and infrared do to a picture. Cool effect!
May 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love this!
May 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fun effect!
May 29th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Super effect and colours
May 29th, 2024  
Kate ace
Creative 1/2&1/2
May 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful colors
May 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
This is so beautiful, I love seeing your creations.
May 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice one!
May 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 29th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice edit.
May 29th, 2024  
