Previous
Photo 1968
Inversion and Actual
Still playing with the background half and half, but this time used the same flower twice. I put another half and half on the
@thedarkroom
site today.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
11
5
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2338
photos
165
followers
66
following
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
Views
24
Comments
11
Fav's
5
Album
365
mayhalf-2024
Catherine P
Superb focus and colours
May 29th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's always interesting to see what things like inversion and infrared do to a picture. Cool effect!
May 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love this!
May 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fun effect!
May 29th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Super effect and colours
May 29th, 2024
Kate
ace
Creative 1/2&1/2
May 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful colors
May 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
This is so beautiful, I love seeing your creations.
May 29th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice one!
May 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 29th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice edit.
May 29th, 2024
