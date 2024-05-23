Previous
Lily pond by shutterbug49
Photo 1962

Lily pond

This was taken at the Sonoma Botanical Garden
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
537% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Beautiful half and half offering!
May 23rd, 2024  
Jen ace
Lovely!
May 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So delicate
May 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So pretty!
May 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
May 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise