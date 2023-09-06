Previous
Outdoor Entertainment by shutterbug49
Outdoor Entertainment

The weather was so ideal when we were at Lake Tahoe. Everyone was eating outside and many of the places had bands playing.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Mags ace
Wonderful capture! Sounds like a very nice place to relax and enjoy.
September 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love the outdoors and especially live music, you must have had a wonderful time. Love shot and summer vibe.
September 6th, 2023  
