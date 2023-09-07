Previous
Flowers in the Open Space by shutterbug49
Flowers in the Open Space

I think this cute little bouquet came from someone’s yard.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Rob Z ace
How very lovely
September 7th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I agree with Rob Z: a lovely favourite
September 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
They are lovely.
September 7th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful colors!
September 7th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Very nice.
September 7th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
September 7th, 2023  
