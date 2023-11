House Guest

This is Austin.



He is a young working Guidedog. After 3 months of working he just stopped, he will stay with us for a few months while he is thoroughly checked out to determine if there are any underlying health issues. If all ok after a rest of 3 weeks (maybe more) Guidedogs will reassess him to determine if he can still be a Guidedog or retrain as a buddy or other assistance dog if not he will become someone’s forever dog.



He is a lovely boy and as you can see he has settled in.