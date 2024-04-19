Previous
Pink Crab by sjgiesman
Pink Crab

She started the day dressed in bright pink. But I just wasn’t feeling it. All that color was overwhelming. Simple white in the end just felt better.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

sj.giesman

ace
@sjgiesman
