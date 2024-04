Fright Night

(I never saw the movie). The house in the background and the gnarly tree really give this dusk photo a spooky effect.

I was out for a quick walk after dinner when I saw this garden sphere with a purple glow in my neighbors yard. After pulling out my phone and stepping into their landscaping I saw this wonderful distorted view in this ball.



Try as I might there was no avoiding being caught in the photo. This is my best effort to not take away from the spook factor.