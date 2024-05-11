Previous
After the fun by sjgiesman
After the fun

Derigging and packing up after a good regatta. This is what elated looks like after a day of strong winds and finishing first in the regatta.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

sj.giesman

ace
@sjgiesman
Photo Details

