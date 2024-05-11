Sign up
After the fun
Derigging and packing up after a good regatta. This is what elated looks like after a day of strong winds and finishing first in the regatta.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
sj.giesman
ace
@sjgiesman
29
photos
10
followers
15
following
Photo Details
Album
Option number 2
Taken
11th May 2024 4:26pm
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
