27thJul by sjoyce
27thJul

Chains. Detail outside the Dudley canal tunnel trust. Interesting info. The canal from the bottom of the Wolverhampton lock flight, to the Black Country museum is so clear, you can see the bottom. So much for "Black Country"!
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Steve Joyce

@sjoyce
