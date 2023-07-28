Previous
28thJul by sjoyce
177 / 365

28thJul

Three ages of Birmingham transport systems. Telford's new main line canal of 1854 passing beneath Brindley's old main line canal of 1769 both overshadowed by the M5.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Steve Joyce

@sjoyce
