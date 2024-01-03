Previous
Hollybush church by sjoyce
236 / 365

Hollybush church

Nice to have some bright sunshine for a change after all that rain.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Steve Joyce

@sjoyce
64% complete

