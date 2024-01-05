Previous
Waxwings by sjoyce
Waxwings

Quite a large mob of waxwings around today attracted by the mistletoe. Also a large mob of birdwatchers and photographers!
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Steve Joyce

@sjoyce
Elyse Klemchuk
They're beautiful!
January 5th, 2024  
