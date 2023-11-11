Previous
One Week Only - Red by skipt07
10 / 365

One Week Only - Red

Today's prompt is red and with it being Veteran's Day I was involved with other things I took this of my wife's hibiscus that happened to have a red blossom.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48581/one-week-only-2023-edition
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 13th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Nice flower. She's already got them blooming inside? I think I need to so something with mine.
November 13th, 2023  
